Warming up as a sub

When the clock is ticking away, a super sub is just what the manager ordered. The gaffer has a number of options at his disposal, but what card is he going to play?

If you show eagerness and hunger by warming up the right way you could be the answer to his prayers. You could be the hero.

“If you do get a chance to shine you want to be warmed up properly. Don’t wait for the manager to say you’re going on. You want to be warming up every 10-15 minutes,” says former Wolves striker Don Goodman.

Watch his video and get ready to make an impact from the bench with more tips from Goodman.



