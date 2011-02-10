Strikers: How to work the channels
By Ben Welch
Carlos Tevez has made a living out of tormenting defenders in the channels, here former Wolves striker Don Goodman explains how you can emulate the Argentinian
Charging around in the muck and nettles of the Football League, journeyman striker Don Goodman was a pain in the proverbial for defenders.
Full of endeavour, pace and power, Goodman was a versatile forward - playing with aptitude and commitment in various roles - off the main front man, as the lone striker and as the wideman.
In this video the former Wolves player explains how approach play and the right run combine effectively for a striker looking to work the channels.
