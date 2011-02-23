Don Goodman: Split the defence
By Ben Welch
Open up the gates to goal and wave your team-mates through with Don Goodman's top tips for splitting a centre back pairing
With the right movement between the strikers, former Wolves forward Don Goodman, scorer of 160 career goals, believes you can destabilise a team’s rearguard, and watch the foundations crumble beneath it.
“It’s a game of chess. You have to drag defenders where they don’t want to go,” said the former West Brom frontman.
“Kidology and movement are vital if you want to exploit central defenders.”
Spare 1 minute and 28 seconds of your life to find out the secrets to breaking a defensive partnership.
