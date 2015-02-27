England's pre-activation workout

STAGE 1 THERMOREGULATION

Aim Increase blood flow to muscles

Exercise Skip, cycle or jog for 2-3 minutes.

STAGE 2 DYNAMIC MOBILITY

Aim Open up spine, knees and hips to improve ability to rotate



Walking backwards lunge

Stand tall by tucking in your tailbone. Take a large step back with your left foot and sink down into a lunge position. Reach over to your right with your left hand and touch your left ankle with your right hand. Drive up, moving backwards until you’re upright. Repeat on the other leg.

Reps 10 (each leg)

Sets 2 (each leg)



Foam roller

Spend five minutes ironing out the tightness in your ­muscles with a foam roller. Focus on the ­thoracic spine and lower leg, especially the outside of your thighs, which often get tight.



Thoracic roll-outs

Lie on your right side with your knees bent, arms fully extended and palms touching. Keep your left leg in front of your right. Bring your left arm up and out and rotate your upper body, while keeping your right hip and legs on the floor. Once you’ve fully rotated and your chest is open, return to the start position and repeat.

Reps 10

Sets 2



Inchworm

Stand up straight, bend over and touch the floor. Walk yourself out until you’re in a classic push-up position, then walk your feet towards your arms until you feel a tight stretch in the hamstrings and calves. Now, walk your hands away to loosen the stretch. Repeat the movement.

Reps 10

Sets 2

STAGE 3 THE PRE-ACTIVATION

Aim Reduce risk of injury by switching on key muscles



Mini-band squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place a mini-band around your legs, above the knees. Drop into a squat, pushing your hips back until your thighs are ­parallel to the floor. Return to the start position and repeat.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds



Single-leg glute bridge

Lie on your back with your left knee bent to 90 degrees. Drive your right leg upwards, bring your hips off of the floor. Hold and return to start position.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds (both sides)



Standing hurdle steps

Fasten a mini-band around the front of your feet. Stand tall, drive your right knee up, keep your hips level. Maintain ­control and bring your foot back to the start position.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds



Lateral band walks

Put a mini-band around your ankles and walk ­forwards and backwards in a cutting motion. Make sure your movements are controlled and explosive.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds



Side lying adduction

Lie on your side with a mini-band around your ankles. Brace your core, raise your left leg and lower it down without touching your right foot.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds (Both sides)

STAGE 4 LOAD ACCEPTANCE

Aim Prepare your body for the impact of landing



Double leg jump with 180-degree spin

Sink into a squat position before leaping upwards, rotating 180 degrees. Ensure your knees stay in line upon landing. Continue in an anti-clockwise motion.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds



Double leg to single leg jump with 90-degree spin

Drop down into a squat and then drive upwards, rotating 90 degrees and landing on one foot. When you land, absorb the force through the hip and knee.

Sets 3 x 20 seconds

