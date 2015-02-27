England's pre-activation workout
By Ben Welch
Steer clear of injury with this pre-activation workout from England physio Steve Kemp – including an inchworm impersonation that will get your body into gear
STAGE 1 THERMOREGULATION
Aim Increase blood flow to muscles
Exercise Skip, cycle or jog for 2-3 minutes.
STAGE 2 DYNAMIC MOBILITY
Aim Open up spine, knees and hips to improve ability to rotate
Walking backwards lunge
Stand tall by tucking in your tailbone. Take a large step back with your left foot and sink down into a lunge position. Reach over to your right with your left hand and touch your left ankle with your right hand. Drive up, moving backwards until you’re upright. Repeat on the other leg.
Reps 10 (each leg)
Sets 2 (each leg)
Foam roller
Spend five minutes ironing out the tightness in your muscles with a foam roller. Focus on the thoracic spine and lower leg, especially the outside of your thighs, which often get tight.
Thoracic roll-outs
Lie on your right side with your knees bent, arms fully extended and palms touching. Keep your left leg in front of your right. Bring your left arm up and out and rotate your upper body, while keeping your right hip and legs on the floor. Once you’ve fully rotated and your chest is open, return to the start position and repeat.
Reps 10
Sets 2
Inchworm
Stand up straight, bend over and touch the floor. Walk yourself out until you’re in a classic push-up position, then walk your feet towards your arms until you feel a tight stretch in the hamstrings and calves. Now, walk your hands away to loosen the stretch. Repeat the movement.
Reps 10
Sets 2
STAGE 3 THE PRE-ACTIVATION
Aim Reduce risk of injury by switching on key muscles
Mini-band squats
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place a mini-band around your legs, above the knees. Drop into a squat, pushing your hips back until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Return to the start position and repeat.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds
Single-leg glute bridge
Lie on your back with your left knee bent to 90 degrees. Drive your right leg upwards, bring your hips off of the floor. Hold and return to start position.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds (both sides)
Standing hurdle steps
Fasten a mini-band around the front of your feet. Stand tall, drive your right knee up, keep your hips level. Maintain control and bring your foot back to the start position.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds
Lateral band walks
Put a mini-band around your ankles and walk forwards and backwards in a cutting motion. Make sure your movements are controlled and explosive.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds
Side lying adduction
Lie on your side with a mini-band around your ankles. Brace your core, raise your left leg and lower it down without touching your right foot.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds (Both sides)
STAGE 4 LOAD ACCEPTANCE
Aim Prepare your body for the impact of landing
Double leg jump with 180-degree spin
Sink into a squat position before leaping upwards, rotating 180 degrees. Ensure your knees stay in line upon landing. Continue in an anti-clockwise motion.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds
Double leg to single leg jump with 90-degree spin
Drop down into a squat and then drive upwards, rotating 90 degrees and landing on one foot. When you land, absorb the force through the hip and knee.
Sets 3 x 20 seconds
Follow @physiostevekemp and the Perform facility at St George’s Park @PerformSGP; Samsung UK is the official Consumer Electronics & Smartphone Supplier to England. Visitfacebook.com/samsungsport
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.