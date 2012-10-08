Franco Baresi: Defending masterclass

One-club players do not come more imperious or prestigious than Franco Baresi.



Voted AC Milan’s “Player of the Century” in 1999, Baresi encompasses all that is great about Italian football – calmness at the back, assurance on the ball and class in abundance.



Speaking exclusively to FFT, Baresi, who captained il Rossoneri to five Scudettos and three European Cup titles, believes defenders should possess the skills and temperament to help out their midfielders, and not sell them short.



“Technical skills are fundamental for manoeuvring the ball quickly, to stop opponents tackling our players from behind,” he says.



“These are things I expect my defenders to hone during training.”



Watch the above video for more pearls of wisdom from one of the greatest sweepers of all time.



