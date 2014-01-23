Get the better of the full-back

When you’re standing in front of a growling full-back with the ball at your feet there’s one thing, above all else, you need: confidence.



“You can never doubt yourself,” England under-21 winger, Tom Ince, tells FFT. “You have to believe that every time you go at the full-back you’re going to get past them.



“If you have that strong mindset it’s amazing how many more times you beat them.”



Confidence will give you the impetus to take risks, but it’s hard work on the training pitch and in the gym that will give you the tools to scoot past defenders.



“My job is to be the tricky, using skills and movement so I do a lot of short, sharp footwork in and out of hurdles.



“I focus on lifting my body weight doing pull-ups and push-ups – exercises that make you more athletic and boost your speed and agility.



“But if you haven’t been working on your skills and only on your gym stuff then you won’t become a better player. You have to do it all.”



To find out how Ince has developed his self-belief and athleticism hit play and let him explain.



