Get faster quicker

Exercise one

“Start with a single leg squat. Holding 3kg dumbbells, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place one leg on a knee-high bench or chair behind you. Lower yourself slowly until your thigh on your standing leg is almost parallel to the floor and raise back up again quickly – this is key to getting that explosive power you need when accelerating quickly. Repeat this six times for each leg for three sets.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58juaLM2Au0

Exercise two

“Next is a lunge. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and take a long stride forward; as you fully extend your stride, your shin on your back leg should be parallel to the floor, as should your thigh on your front leg. Repeat six times for each leg for three sets.

Exercise three (pictured)

"Finally is a split squat jump. Stand in a lunge position and use your front leg to power yourself straight up, switching legs in mid-air and landing in a lunge position, this time with your back leg forward. Repeat six times for three sets.”

