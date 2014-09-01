Get your season off to a flier
By Ben Welch
Make sure you're ready to hit the ground running with some cerebral training from West Brom's peak performance coach, Tom Bates
Making a strong start to the season can lay the foundations for success. Unsurprisingly, a faltering start has the power to poison the team’s confidence. Once in a rut, it’s hard to get out of it.
But what’s the formula to making a flying start? How do you conquer nerves and manage expectations? Peak performance coach, Tom Bates, says you have to generate a positive energy in the lead up to pre-season.
Ok, that’s all well and good, but how do you do that? Watch this video and let Bates explain.
Tom Bates will be appearing at the Science + Football Conference on Wednesday, April 30 at the London Soccer Dome. For more information visitwww.scienceandfootball.com
For more psychology tips see:
Jordan Henderson on starting the new season with an edge
Start the game full of confidence
Start the game at top speed
Mind map to your perfect season
Off-season mind gym
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.