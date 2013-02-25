Start the game at top speed

Do you find yourself making a slow start to games? Then, by the time you get going the opposition are already in a commanding position. As the contest enters the final stages you’re outrunning your tired opponents, but their fast start has made all the difference. The final whistle blows and it’s too little, too late.



Russia had the same problem before the start of Euro 2008. Then manager, Gus Hiddink, didn’t know how to get his sluggish stars to start games on the front foot so he sent out an SOS to Dutch coach Raymond Verheijen – an expert in conditioning.



“Before the European Championship in 2008 Gus Hiddink asked me to come to Moscow and watch some games,” Verheijen told FFT.



“His question was, ‘What’s your impression of Russian football, from a fitness perspective in particular?’ I immediately could see the tempo in Russian football was relatively low. Players only made a few actions per minute.



“So I said to him (Hiddink) the biggest challenge from a fitness point of view for the Euros is to get those players to make more actions per minute and play higher intensity football from the beginning of the game.”



Playing exciting, free-flowing football Russia made it to the semi-finals, a best championship showing in 20 years.



How did Verheijen transform the team’s fitness? You’ll have to watch the video to find out.



