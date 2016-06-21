How to play like Mesut Ozil: Master the 1v1: Part 2
By Alec Fenn
Learn how to give defenders the slip and become your team’s chief creator with this drill courtesy of Coerver Coaching
The best players in the world all have one thing in common. No, it’s not a fleet of sports cars or a model wife. They’ve all got a box of tricks to leave defenders in a spin.
FFT is partial to the odd Cruyff turn, but our fancy flicks and turns normally leave us in a heap on the floor and nursing a bad back on the treatment table.
However, we do know a playmaker when we see one. Mesut Ozil is a man with a few tricks up his sleeve, so we thought we’d polish up our skills with a drill based on his game.
This session – designed by Coerver Coaching co-founder Alfred Galustian (@coerveralf) – will test your decision making as you decide whether to go it alone and head for goal, or play a one-two to get the better of your man.
Press play and take the first step towards sharpening your attacking toolkit.
