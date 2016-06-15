How to play like Paul Pogba: Run the midfield

Paul Pogba is one of the most gifted players on the planet. Supreme athleticism, precocious skill, devastating power – he’s got the lot.

When the Frenchman picks the ball up in midfield you can almost hear the opposition scream, “RETREAT!” They know what’s coming – trouble. Pogba is capable of slaloming through challenges, picking a defence-splitting pass or unleashing a piledriver.

If you want to model your game on the Manchester United star you’re going to have to put the work in. That’s where we come in.

We teamed up with Coerver Coaching to develop a drill that challenges you to make decisions under pressure – dribble, pass or shoot? Keep working at it and bulldozing your way through defences will become second nature – just like it has for Pogba.

Watch the video, gather up your teammates and get out on the training pitch.



