How to play like Gareth Bale: Leave defenders for dead

When he’s in full flight there’s no stopping the thrilling Welshman. He hits the nitro button and leaves defenders rooted to the spot like a learner driver stalling at traffic lights.

You may never get to mirror his full-throttle runs at the Bernabeu, but we can certainly help you replicate them at your level.

Thanks to Coerver Coaching, we have a drill that will work on your acceleration, first touch, dribbling and endurance. Four Gareth Bale attributes rolled into one exercise.

What more could you want? Now go out there and do your best Gareth Bale impression (minus the dodgy barnet).



