How to play like Thomas Muller: Master your movement

He can’t run, he has limited technique and even today’s skin-tight shirts drown his slender frame. Everything about Thomas Muller says he should be a rubbish footballer, but he’s not. He’s one of the best.

Why? Intelligence. The Bayern Munich attacker has a brain sharper than Lionel Messi’s change of direction. His clever movement and decision-making set him apart from his more naturally gifted counterparts.

So, if you’re looking down at your ‘cuddly’ frame and cursing your runaway first touch there’s hope for you yet – you don’t have to be the world’s greatest athlete to be an accomplished footballer. We can help you outthink your opponents, rather than outrun them thanks to this drill from Coerver Coaching.

The exercise featured in the video above challenges you to find space in a congested area and then make the right choice when the ball drops at your feet.

Time to make the most of what you’ve got. Get out on the training pitch and do Muller proud.



