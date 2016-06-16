How to play like Mesut Ozil: Master the 1v1: Part one

There’s no doubt speed is a devastating weapon, but for us mere Sunday League mortals who don’t have Gareth Bale’s horsepower we need to find another solution.

A lot can be learned from Arsenal’s master technician Mesut Ozil. What he lacks in speed, he makes up for in imagination and guile.

His ability to work space for a killer pass or a pinpoint shot with a flash of his mercurial feet can make all the difference.

Now, as much as we’d like to clone Ozil’s genes and pass them onto you – we can’t. But we can help you model your game on his skill set.

With the help Coerver Coaching co-founder Alfred Galustian (@coerveralf) we have come up with a drill that will challenge your ability to beat your man in tight spaces – without relying on a blistering burst of pace.

This means you could soon be bobbing, weaving and shimmying your way past the opposition - just like the German playmaker.

Click play and take another step towards Mesut-amorphosis (say that after a few post-match pints).



