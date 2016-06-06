Jordan Henderson: Build superior match-fitness

The modern midfielder needs lung-bursting stamina, explosive speed, polished technique and the power to brush off opponents.

Jordan Henderson has these qualities in abundance – but he doesn’t get fitter, faster, stronger by pounding the treadmill for 90 minutes – he uses football specific drills that sharpen his skills and athleticism.





We wanted to see just how fit the Liverpool captain is so we put his engine to the test with a demanding workout set-up by elite conditioning coach Jonny Reynolds.



Watch Henderson sweat through the session designed to test his physical and mental engine with short, sharp drills that you can add to your training regime.



Reynolds is a coach at Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jonny_velocity



For more fitness tips:

Supercharge your engine

Fast-track to fitness

Keep on running

Energise your endurance

Build lasting stamina