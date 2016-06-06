Jordan Henderson: Build superior match-fitness
By Ben Welch
The Liverpool and England midfielder pushes the pace during a training session with elite conditioning coach Jonny Reynolds
The modern midfielder needs lung-bursting stamina, explosive speed, polished technique and the power to brush off opponents.
Jordan Henderson has these qualities in abundance – but he doesn’t get fitter, faster, stronger by pounding the treadmill for 90 minutes – he uses football specific drills that sharpen his skills and athleticism.
We wanted to see just how fit the Liverpool captain is so we put his engine to the test with a demanding workout set-up by elite conditioning coach Jonny Reynolds.
Watch Henderson sweat through the session designed to test his physical and mental engine with short, sharp drills that you can add to your training regime.
Reynolds is a coach at Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jonny_velocity
