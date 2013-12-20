Keep on running

SET UP

Using three cones, mark out a 20m sprinting lane, with 10m between each cone. You need a partner to time your shuttles.



ACTION

Stand next to the middle cone. When ready, sprint forwards 10m to the first cone, turning sharply as you reach it, before sprinting 20m to the far cone. Sprint back 20m to the second cone and finish by running past the start cone. You should have covered 60m in total. Complete 10 full shuttles, with 30 seconds rest between each run.



HOW IT HELPS

It helps boost acceleration so players can close down opponents or beat a defender to a loose ball. The aggressive changes of direction will overload the hamstrings, glutes, quads and calves. This will strengthen muscles and tendons required for football.





