Supercharge your engine
By Ben Welch
Use this workout from Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, to become a one-man engine room
Sprint, stop, head, control, pass, dribble. Repeating these actions over 90 minutes is punishing on the body.
Players who can do this with the same level of intensity from the first kick to the final whistle are the ones who make a difference when it matters most.
While others tire, they can keep going. If you want to be the hero who runs hard to the very end you need to incorporate high intensity interval training (HIIT) into your workouts.
To help you take your game up a notch we asked elite trainer Jamie Reynolds, to devise a football specific HIIT workout, that you could set-up with ease and minimal equipment.
So grab a football, some cones and a stopwatch and get to work.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity
For more football tips see:
Beat your man to the ball
Soup up your sprint speed
Be quicker off the mark
Change direction in a flash
Get rapid-fire footwork
Be first to the through ball
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.