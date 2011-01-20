Lateral bound drill

Master the lateral bound and you’ll twist the blood of your opponents with a devastating change of direction, says strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French.

You will need:

Bungee cord (can be added as a progression)

Muscles worked:

Glutes

Quadriceps

Calves

Core

What to do:

3-5 sets per session

5-7 reps

2 times per week

Also see:

Newcastle United: Improve your speed of foot

Newcastle United: hop and hold

Newcastle United: dot drills

Newcastle United: x-up to tuck jumps

Newcastle United: foot fire drill

Newcastle United: chaos mirror drll