Lateral bound drill

By

Fire up your change of direction with this drill from strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French

Master the lateral bound and you’ll twist the blood of your opponents with a devastating change of direction, says strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French.

You will need:
Bungee cord (can be added as a progression)

Muscles worked:
Glutes
Quadriceps
Calves
Core

What to do:
3-5 sets per session
5-7 reps
2 times per week

