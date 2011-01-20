Lateral bound drill
By Ben Welch
Fire up your change of direction with this drill from strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French
Master the lateral bound and you’ll twist the blood of your opponents with a devastating change of direction, says strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French.
You will need:
Bungee cord (can be added as a progression)
Muscles worked:
Glutes
Quadriceps
Calves
Core
What to do:
3-5 sets per session
5-7 reps
2 times per week
