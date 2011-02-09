The hop and hold drill will enhance your ability to decelerate, in preparation for a change of direction and explosive burst of acceleration, says strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French.



What you need:

No equipment needed



Muscles worked:

Glutes

Hamstrings

Quads

Calves



What to do:

3-5 sets

10 reps

3-4 times per week

