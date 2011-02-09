Trending

Take your change of direction to the next level with the hop and hold drill from strength and conditioning coach, Dr Duncan French

The hop and hold drill will enhance your ability to decelerate, in preparation for a change of direction and explosive burst of acceleration, says strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French.

What you need:
No equipment needed

Muscles worked:
Glutes
Hamstrings
Quads
Calves

What to do:
3-5 sets
10 reps
3-4 times per week

