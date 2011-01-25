X-up to tuck jumps
By Ben Welch
Use this exercise to improve your footwork on the pitch, says strength and conditioning coach, Duncan French
Leave your opponent on their backside with the x-up to tuck jumps from Dr Duncan French.
You will need:
No equipment needed
Muscles worked:
Glutes
Hamstrings
Calves
Achilles tendon
What to do:
4 sets per session
Perform for 3 minutes (with intervials)
3 times per week
Also see:
Newcastle United: Improve your speed of foot
Newcastle United: hop and hold
Newcastle United: dot drills
Newcastle United: lateral bound
Newcastle United: foot fire drill
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.