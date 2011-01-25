Trending

X-up to tuck jumps

By

Use this exercise to improve your footwork on the pitch, says strength and conditioning coach, Duncan French

Leave your opponent on their backside with the x-up to tuck jumps from Dr Duncan French. 

You will need:

No equipment needed


Muscles worked:
Glutes

Hamstrings

Calves

Achilles tendon


What to do:
4 sets per session
Perform for 3 minutes (with intervials)
3 times per week
 

Also see:
Newcastle United: Improve your speed of foot
Newcastle United: hop and hold

Newcastle United: dot drills
Newcastle United: lateral bound

Newcastle United: foot fire drill

Newcastle United: chaos mirror drll