Nikica Jelavic: Get back among the goals

“My confidence has taken a massive knock after a terrible goal drought. How can I rediscover my scoring form?”

Scott Jacques, via Facebook





Nikica Jelavic says:

“All strikers go through a poor run of form at one time or another so don’t be too hard on yourself.



The key to getting through this difficult period is staying mentally strong. There’s always pressure to score, whether you’re banging them in or not – so embrace this pressure and turn it into a positive.



Try not to think about the chances you’ve missed and the games you haven’t scored in. It’s difficult, but you need to relax and focus on doing your best – that’s all you can do. The goals will come.



The longer you go without a goal, the more fear you have when you get a chance. There’s a danger this will force you to hide and avoid getting in goalscoring positions, but you can’t let this happen.



Don’t be scared. If you miss, be brave and look for another chance. Believe in your ability and think positively.



When I’m going through a poor run of form I just try to play like I did when I was a kid. I had no worries; I just enjoyed myself.”



