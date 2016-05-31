Play like Diego Costa: Become a penalty box predator

Diego Costa is lethal. He doesn’t waste anytime inside the box - once he gets a glimpse of goal there’s only one thing on his mind - shoot.

But he doesn’t snatch at his chances. He finishes with precision. Right foot, left foot, under pressure - it doesn’t matter. For a man with a red hot temper he knows how to keep his cool in front of goal. The Spaniard’s accurate finishing and composure has been honed on the training ground, and if you want to replicate his scoring feats you’re going to have to put the work in - that’s where we come in.

Teaming up with Coerver Coaching we’ve come up with a drill that will test your first touch, decision-making and finishing in one. Put this into practice and you’ll be imitating Costa in no time.

