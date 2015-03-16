Pre-season: Essential Objectives

Pre-season is a time for new beginnings. Banish the failings of last term and start again. New players, new tactics, new philosophy.



So what should you do with this blank canvas?



“Amateur players should look to polish up on the things that are going to support them throughout their season. If you’re a forward you need to make sure you’re finishing is up to scratch and improve areas of your game that aren’t as strong,” explains Liverpool academy director, Alex Inglethorpe.

“For the manager it’s a great time of year to lay the foundations for the season – how you want to play, how you want to press, how you’re going to set up and the style of play you’re going to adopt. It’s a great time of year for everyone at the club to come together.”



Now you know what to do, get on the training pitch and make it happen.



Alex Inglethorpe was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.



