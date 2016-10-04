Sam Allardyce: Meditation helps me cope with pressure

If you thought football managers were just an angry bunch of middle-aged men taking their mid-life crises out on referees then you’re very much mistaken.

It turns out the men who stalk touchlines and kick water bottles for a living in fact have hidden depths. Well, Sam Allardyce at least.

The former England gaffer has revealed he is a fan of transcendental meditation – an ancient technique used to reduce stress and promote inner peace.

Before you write it off as a load of new age hippie nonsense – Big Sam isn’t one to be fooled by fitness fads. The 61-year-old is a long time advocate of sports science and psychology and has been meditating for 12 years.

“It helps you cope with the pressure of this job,” he said. “We brought it in for the players at Bolton in the 2003/04 season and I tried it for myself. It keeps you calm and reduces your blood pressure.

“It’s easy to carry out. You don’t need a quiet room with music on. You can be anywhere at any time, as long as you find a relatively quiet place to do 15, 20, 25 minutes. It refreshes you and it’s helped me cope with the pressure of management.”

After being sacked as England boss just 67 days into the job, Allardyce may well be spending a little more time trying to find his inner zen.

