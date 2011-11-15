Coping with being dropped
By Ben Welch
Bounce back from a spell warming the bench with advice from Peak Performance coach, Tom Bates
Football is about the constant battle between dealing with the successes and coping with points of setbacks," Peak Performance coach, Tom Bates, told FFT.
"It’s not a question of will there or won’t there be setbacks, it’s a question of, when the setback arises, how response-able am I to deal with it? Being dropped is just one area."
To find out how you can bounce back from a spell on the bench, let Tom explain in this video.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
