Sebastien Bassong: How to find your flow
By Ben Welch
If you want to arrive for kick-off in the right frame of mind you need to chill out and project positivity, says Norwich City's, Sebastien Bassong
Matchday is an assault on both your psychological and emotional state. On the one hand you're engerised by the excitement and anticipation, on the other hand you're drained from the nerves and stress.
You've got to get the right mix to find your winning formula and this is a matter of taste.
For Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong, faith is the key to achieving optimum performance.
"When I was younger I wanted to be like the big players so I wanted to find out what they were doing and I wanted to do the same, but now I don’t do nothing apart from praying before the game and reading the bible," the Cameroon defender told FFT.
"I just pray to God and ask him to make sure everything is going to be alright and then I’m free."
Religion isn't the only performance booster Bassong uses to get in the right frame of mind. In this video he also explains the importance of generating a positive vibe and relaxing.
To hear more from the Premier League defender hit play and bring some zen to your pre-match preparation.
