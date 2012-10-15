Shane Long's rules to recovery
By Ben Welch
Southampton and Republic of Ireland striker takes you through his post-match recuperation rituals
Recovery after 90-minutes is an important part of modern day football.
With teams often playing twice a week, effective rest and recuperation can be the difference between carrying your form into the next game and burning out.
But just because you’re not a professional footballer, it doesn’t mean your post-match rituals should be any different.
In this video, Hull City and Republic of Ireland forward Shane Long talks us through his recovery routine and the reasons behind each component.
