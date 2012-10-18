Shane Long: Outfox your marker

Sometimes it’s not just about being a better footballer than your opponent. If the player marking you knows he’s not going to beat you in a fair fight, then he’ll feel inclined to get an advantage any way he can.

Whether that’s treading on your toes, pulling your shirt or simply man-handling you, you’ll need to make sure he doesn’t get away with his underhanded tactics.

In this video, Shane Long tells FFT that you need to be a bit cute in situations like this and make sure the referee can see exactly what is going on.

