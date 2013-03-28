Stretching: Alternate high knees
By Ben Welch
Helps with: Acceleration and top speed
Increase your speed out on the field with this dynamic stretch, as Fulham’s fitness coach Scott Miller explains to Performance.
“Begin in a standing position, raise one knee to your chest and continue to walk forward.
What you’re doing here is simulating a running technique, but exaggerating your steps by bringing your knees up to your chest with each step.
By replicating a running action, you’re switching on the leg muscles needed to propel away from your opponents out on the pitch.
Your arms control your timing, so you need to focus on mastering their movement as well as your legs.
Once you’re comfortable with this technique you can increase the tempo at which you raise your knee to your chest.”
Use this stretch before a training session or a match, starting with two sets of six repetitions on each leg.”
