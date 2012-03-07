Warm up essentials: Jogging
By Huw Davies
Wolves' head of first team performance, Tony Daley, explains the importance of a pre-match jog
The most important part of a warm up is mimicking the motions and movements you go through on the pitch, but at a lighter intensity to ease your body into what will be a period of intense activity.
Jogging, while a simple activity, is ideal for getting the blood pumping through your legs, and preparing you effectively.
“Neglecting something as simple as jogging gives you a greater chance of picking up an injury,” says Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“If done correctly, it will enhance your performance and help you prevent injuries.”
In the video above, Daley talks you through some basic jogging exercises…
Wash & Go has teamed up with Tony Daley to produce fitness tips. For more information visit www.pg.com
