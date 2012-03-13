Warm up essentials: Explosive movements
By Huw Davies
Start the game with a bang with these explosive exercises from Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolves
As kick off draws closer, the pre-match warm up has to go up a notch and introduce more energetic and explosive actions.
In the following video, head of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first team performance, Tony Daley, talks us through three important explosive exercises: the karaoke, lateral lunges and wide skips.
“The key to these particular exercises is to progress slowly,” warns Tony Daley.
“Don’t try and do them too quickly, just focus on getting the movements right, and then start doing them at a greater pace once you are comfortable with them.”
