Warm up essentials: Change of direction
By Huw Davies
Prepare for sharp turns and changes of direction with this pre-match drill from Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolves
The unpredictable, explosive nature of football requires lightening quick reactions and a sharp change of direction.
Simulating these actions during the warm up, switches on your mind and body for what's ahead, and helps to arm your muscles against injury.
“Agility is key to football,” Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolverhampton Wanderers, told FFT.
“Football’s not just played in a straight line, so it’s important that we mimic the types of movement we experience in a game of football.”
Change through the gears and ensure you're ready to slalom through the challenges, with this Premier League training video, courtesy of Daley.
