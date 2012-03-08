Warm up essentials: Skipping
By Huw Davies
Get the blood flowing around your body and brain with this skipping drill from Tony Daley, Wolves' head of first team performance
Skipping is a useful warm up exercise to get the brain and body working. In changing the direction of where they body is moving, as well as getting the arms going, it stimulates and focuses a player's minds.
“Football’s not just a straight sport where you’re moving in one direction,” says Tony Daley, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head of first team performance.
“It’s important to warm up by shifting your body weight, and moving from side to side.”
Here, Daley talks FFT through some drills to get the body and mind working…
Wash & Go has teamed up with Tony Daley to produce fitness tips.
