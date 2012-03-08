Warm up essentials: Skipping

Skipping is a useful warm up exercise to get the brain and body working. In changing the direction of where they body is moving, as well as getting the arms going, it stimulates and focuses a player's minds.

“Football’s not just a straight sport where you’re moving in one direction,” says Tony Daley, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head of first team performance.

“It’s important to warm up by shifting your body weight, and moving from side to side.”

Here, Daley talks FFT through some drills to get the body and mind working…



