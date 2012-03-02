Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes: Part one
By Huw Davies
Get those glutes working with the first of three drills from Wolves' head of first team performance Tony Daley
Whether it’s Premier League or Sunday league, a good pre-match warm up is an important part of preparing yourself for the 90 minutes that lie ahead.
Most players know the basics when it comes to stretching, but arguably the most vital muscles, the glutes, are often neglected in football warm ups says Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“A lot of our work comes from there, whether it’s shooting, dribbling and changing direction,” Daley told FFT.
“It’s important that these muscles are fired up before players go out and perform.”
Watch the video for the first part of Daley’s drills to fire up those glutes…
Wash & Go has teamed up with Tony Daley to produce fitness tips. For more information visit www.pg.com
