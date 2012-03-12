Warm up essentials: Balance and co-ordination
By Huw Davies
Get your body and mind on the same wavelength with these dynamic stretches from Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolves
Once you've gone through your preliminary warm up, it's time to take the body another step closer to game time with dynamic stretches.
Mimicking the movements you might expect to experience in a game, will sharpen your balance and co-ordination before kick off.
"When you get to this stage, after preparing the body, exercises become quicker, higher intensity and a greater range of movement," Daley told FFT.
In this video Daley – Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head of first team performance – gives you the essential stretches for this stage of the warm up.
Wash & Go has teamed up with Tony Daley to produce fitness tips. For more information visit www.pg.com
Also see:
Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part one
Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part two
Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part three
Warm up essentials: Jogging
Warm up essentials: Skipping
Warm up essentials: Activate your hips
Warm up essentials: Explosive movements
Warm up essentials: Change of direction
Warm up essentials: Speed, agility, quickness
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.