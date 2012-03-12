Warm up essentials: Balance and co-ordination

Once you've gone through your preliminary warm up, it's time to take the body another step closer to game time with dynamic stretches.



Mimicking the movements you might expect to experience in a game, will sharpen your balance and co-ordination before kick off.

"When you get to this stage, after preparing the body, exercises become quicker, higher intensity and a greater range of movement," Daley told FFT.

In this video Daley – Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head of first team performance – gives you the essential stretches for this stage of the warm up.



Wash & Go has teamed up with Tony Daley to produce fitness tips. For more information visit www.pg.com



