Train to play the pressing game

The pressing game destroys teams: It forces mistakes, plants seeds of doubt and turns over possession.



To execute this game plan effectively the whole team must understand the movements and tactical instructions. But all of that is futile if the players don’t have the energy to relentlessly close down the opposition.



Long runs aren’t going to do. You need to perform repeated high intensity sprints, focusing on acceleration and deceleration, says Nike Academy manager, Jon Goodman.



Get in shape for a high pressing game fast with Goodman’s tips in this video.



Jon Goodman was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com