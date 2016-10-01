Learn how to play the pressing game
By Ben Welch
Hound the opposition and win the ball back quickly thanks to this drill from the Nike Academy
Stand off the opposition and they’ll play right through. Get in their face and harass them and they’ll make mistakes.
The pressing game wears the opposition down and wins you back possession of the ball. To execute this tactic effectively you can’t just rely on having bundles of energy, aggression and physicality.
You’ve got to work as a team and hassle at the right time – forcing the opposition to play in areas of the pitch you want them to go and they don’t.
Want to learn how to do this? Great. The Nike Academy’s assistant coach, Edu Rubio, has the perfect drill.
Watch this video, learn the session and educate your team in the art of pressing.
