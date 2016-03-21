Upgrade your upper body strength
By Nick Moore
Bulk up and break through defences with this workout from elite conditioning coach Jamie Reynolds
Upper body strength is a vital part of the modern game, and this exercise – devised by personal trainer to Premier League players Jamie Velocity, and inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic – is a great little circuit to help you battle better against physical defenders.
Using a combination of Keiser machine and TRX equipment, every move is targeted to hone the muscles you’ll need while backing into defenders, holding them off to shield the ball, and generally developing the robustness to not get bullied by bulky stoppers.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity
