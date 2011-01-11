Trending

Dumbbell chest press

Transform your upper body with part-time Action Man and defender Ibrahima Sonko and England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville

Shrug off opponents trying to hitch a ride on your back with a turbo charged upper body thanks to the dumbbell chest press exercise, demonstrated by defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville.


You will need:

2 dumbbells


Muscles worked:

Chest (pectoral muscles)

Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)


What to do:

2-3 sets

8-10 reps

2-3 times per week

