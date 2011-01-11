Dumbbell chest press
By Ben Welch
Transform your upper body with part-time Action Man and defender Ibrahima Sonko and England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville
Shrug off opponents trying to hitch a ride on your back with a turbo charged upper body thanks to the dumbbell chest press exercise, demonstrated by defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville.
You will need:
2 dumbbells
Muscles worked:
Chest (pectoral muscles)
Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)
What to do:
2-3 sets
8-10 reps
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
