Shrug off opponents trying to hitch a ride on your back with a turbo charged upper body thanks to the dumbbell chest press exercise, demonstrated by defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville.



You will need:

2 dumbbells



Muscles worked:

Chest (pectoral muscles)

Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)



What to do:

2-3 sets

8-10 reps

2-3 times per week

Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.Also see:

Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC

Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC

Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC

Inverse row with Portsmouth FC

Split squats with Portsmouth FC

Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC

Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC

Back squat with Portsmouth FC

Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC

Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC