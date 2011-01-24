Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains why introducing the chin-up exercise to your work out will turn you into the immovable object that fends of the irresistible force.



You will need:

Chin-up bar



Muscles worked:

Back

Shoulders

Biceps



What to do:

3 sets per session

5 reps

2-3 times a week



Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.