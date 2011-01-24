Trending

Chin-ups

By

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how chin-ups will develop your upper body strength

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains why introducing the chin-up exercise to your work out will turn you into the immovable object that fends of the irresistible force.
 

You will need: 
Chin-up bar


Muscles worked: 
Back

Shoulders

Biceps


What to do:
3 sets per session
5 reps
2-3 times a week
 

Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.