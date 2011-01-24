Chin-ups
By Ben Welch
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how chin-ups will develop your upper body strength
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains why introducing the chin-up exercise to your work out will turn you into the immovable object that fends of the irresistible force.
You will need:
Chin-up bar
Muscles worked:
Back
Shoulders
Biceps
What to do:
3 sets per session
5 reps
2-3 times a week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
