Dumbbell shoulder press
By Ben Welch
Dominate your aerial battles by building your upper body strength with the dumbbell shoulder press from Nick Grantham.
Bolster your upper body with the dumbbell shoulder press and become a general of the skies, says strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham.
What you need:
2 x dumbbells
Muscles worked:
Shoulder
Arm
What you need to do:
2-3 sets
5-8 reps
2-3 times per week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
