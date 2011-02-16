Inverse row
By Ben Welch
Unlock your upper body strength with the inverse row from England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville and defender Ibrahima Sonko
Wrestle your opponent with controlled strength and power by perfecting the inverse row, explained here by England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville and demonstrated by defender Ibrahima Sonko.
What you need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Biceps
Shoulders
Back
What to do:
2-3 sets
6-8 reps
2-3 times per week
