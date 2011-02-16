Wrestle your opponent with controlled strength and power by perfecting the inverse row, explained here by England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville and demonstrated by defender Ibrahima Sonko.

What you need:

Barbell



Muscles worked:

Biceps

Shoulders

Back



What to do:

2-3 sets

6-8 reps

2-3 times per week



Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.



Also see:

Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC

Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC

Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC

Split squats with Portsmouth FC

Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC

Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC

Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC

Back squat with Portsmouth FC

Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC

Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC