The Zlatan workout



Bully your marker

Deadlift

Works: Abs, quads, glutes, hamstrings, lower back

Set weight to 7/10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion). Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend knees. Grab bar with overhand grip. Using thighs, raise bar until legs straight, then lower it slowly.

Reps 5 Sets 4 (2mins recovery)

Run faster, jump higher

High bar box squat

Works: Quads, glutes

Place bar on shoulders (weight: 9/10 RPE), using overhand grip. Driving hips back, lower yourself slowly onto box. Stand up, driving through heels.

Reps 3 Sets 3 (2mins recovery)

Boost acceleration

Split stance push press

Works: Shoulders, triceps

Pick up bar (weight: 7/10 RPE) and adopt split stance, knees slightly bent. Raise it over your head and bring it down again.

Reps 5 Sets 3 (90secs recovery)

Palm off defenders

Bench press throws

Works: Pecs, triceps

Set bar weight to 3/10 RPE. Lie on your back, feet flat on floor. Lower bar to chest until elbows are at 45 degrees. Drive bar explosively upwards until arms are straight, throw the bar up a few inches, catch it and lower it. This is an advanced move and must be performed on a Smith machine with a partner to spot you. Click here for a tutorial.

Reps 3 Sets 3 (1min recovery)

Protect the ball

Overhand grip pull-up

Works: Biceps, deltoids, back

Grab pull-up bar using overhand grip, arms slightly more than shoulder-width apart, feet crossed. Bend elbows to raise yourself, then lower yourself slowly.

Maxrepsets 2 (90secs recovery)

Build a solid trunk

Weighted floor wipers

Works: Upper and lower abs

Lie on your back, feet together, holding weighted bar (8/10 RPE) with arms outstretched. Move feet to one side of the bar, back to centre, then to other side.

Maxrepsets 2 (90secs recovery)



This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action