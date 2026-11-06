Brighton & Hove Albion approached manager who rejected them over his Duolingo streak: report

Brighton & Hove Albion approached a French manager, who rejected them based on the state of his English.

That's according to the man himself, with Brighton making the move for one highly regarded head coach, along with Everton and Nottingham Forest, as relayed by Sport Witness.

With the Seagulls now in a race for the top four under boss Fabian Hurzeler, it could well have been a sliding doors moment in Sussex…

Brighton & Hove Albion approached Franck Haise - as did Everton and Nottingham Forest

Rosenior was in charge of Chelsea for just 23 games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to So Foot, Stade Rennais manager Franck Haise has been discussing the job offers that he's had previously.

Brighton hired Hurzeler as boss in 2024 – as Haise was about to take charge of INEOS-led Nice – with the German a huge success on the south coast so far.

“Every time, I was the one who declined to take discussions any further because I didn’t feel ready,” Haise said.

“There was interest from Brighton, Everton reached out as well, and Nottingham [Forest] made inquiries.”

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Haise did not confirm when he was approached by either Everton or Forest.

“Rightly or wrongly, I still feel that my level of English isn’t good enough,” he continued.

“For communication, for how I’d speak to the players, the staff. I’ve almost reached a thousand-day streak on Duolingo. I mean, it’s only Duolingo, but I am making the effort. Perhaps I’ve created that barrier for myself.”

Fabian Hurzeler is flying with Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman noted, too, that it's not exactly a burning ambition of his to coach in England but something that he would consider in the future.

“An ‘ambition’, I’m not sure, but it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t say no to,” he said. “Much like working with a national team, it’s just another facet of the profession.”

Brighton face Brentford this weekend as Premier League action continues.