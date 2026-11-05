Manchester United owners INEOS part with manager after five months, ahead of putting club up for sale

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe has decided to part with a manager after five months – but it's not Michael Carrick.

Ratcliffe is also involved in the running of Lausanne Sport, with a statement reading that manager Luka Elsner and the Swiss Super League outfit “have mutually agreed to end their collaboration”.

It leaves several questions about the future of Manchester United, with Carrick's future under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is cashing in on Lausanne-Sport - but not before another sacking

Lausanne-Sport have parted with their manager (Image credit: Getty)

Lausanne-Sport's decision to part with their latest manager after just five months follows a report from The Athletic that the club have been put up for sale, with Ratcliffe's sporting investments being questioned.

Ligue 1 side Nice finished 16th of 18 teams last season and only remained in France's top flight after beating Saint-Etienne in the relegation play-offs, while Manchester United are currently 17th in the Premier League and 20th in the League Phase of this season's Champions League.

Comments from Ratcliffe in The Times last year have since resurfaced, with the petrochemicals billionaire noting that he could well walk away from Old Trafford if fan opinion of his reign plummets further.

“I don’t mind being unpopular because I get that nobody likes seeing Manchester United down where they are, and nobody likes the decisions we’re having to make at the moment,” he said.

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“If I draw a bit of the ire, I can put up with that. But I’m no different to the average person. It’s not nice, particularly for friends and family.

“If it reached the extent that the Glazer family have been abused, then I’d have to say, look, enough’s enough guys, let somebody else do this. They can’t really come to a match, the Glazers. They’ve retreated into the shadows a bit now, so I’m getting all the bloody stick.”

Carrick was serenaded by the Old Trafford faithful after the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last month, with Red Devils fans reserving their boos for the players, who trudged off after their manager had headed down the tunnel.

Michael Carrick has endured a tough start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the club do not want to sack Carrick, with the recent victory over Roma seen as a sign that things could well turn around for the former midfielder, who oversaw United's third-place finish in the league last season as interim manager.

Manchester United host Aston Villa this weekend as Premier League action continues.