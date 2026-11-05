Mikel Merino to leave Arsenal under condition explained by father: report

The father of Arsenal star Mikel Merino has explained the conditions in which his son will depart the club.

Merino has established himself as a cult hero at Arsenal, playing as a makeshift centre-forward during injury crises and chipping in with vital goals, but since moving to North London in the summer of 2024, he hasn't established himself as a first choice in manager Mikel Arteta's midfield.

This has led to talk that he could depart the Emirates Stadium for a return to Spain, as he looks to play more regularly for club and country.

Mikel Merino's Arsenal situation is “impacting” his national team role

Arteta handed Merino a start last night (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Sport Witness, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has relegated Merino to a substitute role with the national team, while the midfielder played just 193 minutes at the World Cup.

Last month, Merino's father – Angel Miguel, a former professional footballer himself – laid out the conditions for his son moving back to La Liga, claiming, “he’ll want to continue in that rhythm of competing in the Champions League and keeping that motivation”.

Spanish outlet La Razon has since reported that Atletico Madrid want to sign the La Roja star on loan with a purchase option.

The 30-year-old has started just once in the Premier League this term but started three of Arsenal's four Champions League games, with Arteta using him as an alternative No.10 option to Martin Odegaard.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Arsenal boasting the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, Merino's chances of starting regularly are slim, but Arteta has leaned on his hold-up play and close control to help see out matches this season, with the star appearing in every single fixture so far.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal value Merino as a key member of the squad, however, despite the limited minutes.

The Spaniard is one of Arteta's leadership group, taking the captaincy from Odegaard on occasion in the Norwegian's absence this season, with many suggesting that Merino will take up coaching in the future.

Mikel Merino of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Czech Republic (Image credit: Juanma - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Merino's contract runs until 2028, but with Arsenal in no desperate need to raise funds or sell a player in his prime, they could still choose to hold on to the midfielder until the end of his deal.

No discussions have taken place about an extension for the midfielder.

Merino is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Hull City this weekend when Premier League action resumes.