"It's not often that Liverpool fans go to Anfield and want the opposition to win, is it?" Sir Kenny Dalglish on the day Reds' supporters cheered against their side, much to Sir Alex Ferguson's disgust

You couldn't have written it. On the final day of the 1994/95 Premier League season, Kenny Dalglish returned in front of the Anfield crowd that adored him and were cheering him on - but as manager of their opposition, Blackburn Rovers, who needed results to go their way to win the league.

The situation was this: if Blackburn lost, and Manchester United won away to West Ham, then Alex Ferguson's side would win the title at Rovers' expense. Indeed, Ferguson openly suggested that Liverpool may be less than up for the occasion.

But the now-Sir Kenny believes the now-Sir Alex was absolutely entitled to push that agenda - and that, in fact, he wouldn't have been doing his job properly if he hadn't.

As it happened, Blackburn did lose... but Man United could only draw at West Ham, thus handing the title to Blackburn. Sir Kenny recently told FourFourTwo: “In 1994-95, we were competing against Manchester United for the title, but there was no animosity between me and Alex Ferguson.

"As managers, you were in competition with everybody; what's wrong with that? He was going to speak up for his club, to put ideas into people's minds or dismiss other people's ideas, and I was the same.

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"If you weren't supporting your club, the punters were going to be unhappy, so he had every right to do it. He was as good as gold.

"The last game of the season was at Anfield – it was always amazing to go back to Anfield, and the Liverpool punters wanted us to win that day.

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"It's not often that they go to Anfield and want the opposition to win, is it?

"If you're not going to win the league at home, then for me, that was a fairy tale to win it at Anfield.

"The TV people wouldn't tell us what the score was from Manchester United's game at West Ham, but people were cheering when their game finished, and it came to pass that we were champions.

"You think about where a lot of those boys were before, and we didn't have a great deal of experience of players winning trophies for previous teams.

"But it was just, ‘Get on with it, you are where you are because you deserve to be there, so just do your best.'

"When I saw Jack Walker after the game, he couldn't speak.

"He'd played a huge, huge part in the financial support, and he never, ever interfered.

"To see somebody of his business strength in tears, you'd think he'd done something wrong - but they were tears of joy