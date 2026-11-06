Thomas Tuchel makes surprise England Bellingham announcement: Three Lions' November squad in full

England play twice this month as they round up their UEFA Nations League campaign with fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

The Three Lions will first entertain Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, 12 November, before taking on Spain at the home of Atletico Madrid, the Metropolitano.

There is no place for Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden in Tuchel's latest selection.

England squad for Nations League matches in November

Jude Bellingham is in the squad, and so is his brother Jobe! (Image credit: Getty Images)

While September and October's international break saw the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to the fold, the most prominent talking point this time around is the continued absence of Cole Palmer.

Instead of the Chelsea talisman, Tuchel has selected a pair of uncapped youngsters in Fulham's Josh King and Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude.

Jobe Bellingham (L) has previously starred for the Under-21s (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Here is Tuchel’s England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

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Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)