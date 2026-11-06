Thomas Tuchel makes surprise England Bellingham announcement: Three Lions' November squad in full
Thomas Tuchel has selected his England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures
England play twice this month as they round up their UEFA Nations League campaign with fixtures against Croatia and Spain.
The Three Lions will first entertain Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, 12 November, before taking on Spain at the home of Atletico Madrid, the Metropolitano.
There is no place for Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden in Tuchel's latest selection.
England squad for Nations League matches in November
While September and October's international break saw the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to the fold, the most prominent talking point this time around is the continued absence of Cole Palmer.
Instead of the Chelsea talisman, Tuchel has selected a pair of uncapped youngsters in Fulham's Josh King and Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude.
Here is Tuchel’s England squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.