Michael Carrick makes stunning Manchester United sack admission ahead of possible final match

Michael Carrick in the dugout at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners last weekend

Carrick appears to have accepted that his tenure at Old Trafford could soon be brought to an abrupt end.

Speaking ahead of Man United’s next game, a Champions League showdown with AS Roma, Carrick was fatalistic in tone when questioned about the mounting speculation surrounding his position.

Rather than offering standard managerial press conference fare of defiance in the face of public scrutiny, the 45-year-old openly acknowledged the reality of his situation.

Michael Carrick admits 'whatever happens will happen'

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I can’t look into the future, I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Carrick admitted, in quotes via The Athletic. “I am really looking forward to the game tomorrow, you might think I’m crazy with the results we’ve had. Whatever happens will happen after that, whatever direction it goes in.”

The mood around the club has turned following a run of just two wins in nine matches across all competitions. A five-game winless streak, an early Carabao Cup exit, and a return of seven points from their opening nine Premier League fixtures has left Man United drastically off the pace.

Michael Carrick appears to be on borrowed time - and knows it (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent domestic displays, which include failing to capitalise against 10 men versus Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, were compounded by a dispiriting Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid, after which Lisandro Martinez spoke out against the club hierarchy.

Martinez broke rank to deliver a stinging critique of the club's summer recruitment, reportedly sparking an argument with a teammate on the flight back to Manchester. With a dressing room unravelling and Carrick's gentler approach failing to provoke a response, the popular view is that the club's faith in his faculties to turn things around has plummeted.

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To some, his latest quotes indicate a recognition that the writing is on the wall, and with the November international break coming up, that could be the opportune time for the club to sever ties with the former interim head coach.

Old Trafford is likely to have a new first-team manager before long - national outlets have already linked Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler alongside more experienced coaches Antonio Conte and Unai Emery.

At a club the size of Manchester United, once a manager hums 'que sera, sera', the inevitable is rarely far behind.