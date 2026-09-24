Quiz! Can you complete these 15 football career paths?

In the new FourFourTwo football quiz, we're going to test your trivia mettle to the limit. We've picked out some footballers, mostly but not exclusively of the 'former' footballer variety, and we want you to tell us where their last (or most recent) club matches were played.

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To make life just that little bit more difficult, we're not going to name the players. You can have a picture of them, though. If you've got a reasonably good eye for the big names, you'll be fine.

There are 15 teams to name in total and we're giving you 10 minutes to figure out who they are.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we have a new badge quiz but it's one with a twist. Can you identify these 15 clubs and countries from their badges even though we've made some awful design decisions to edit them?

Next, you know all about the footballers the streets won't forget, right? Well how much can you tell us about the streets football won't forget? For something a little more straightforward, how about naming every team competing in Europe this season?

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Next, let's see whether you can name the 50 most expensive signings made by Liverpool and the 50 most expensive signings made by Manchester United. There are some surprises in both of those lists, not least how far back in time they'll take you.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.